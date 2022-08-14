site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Jake Verity: Misses only kick in preseason debut
RotoWire Staff
Verity missed a 33-yard extra point in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo.
Verity was a long shot to overtake Rodrigo Blakenship for the placekicking job and this makes his odds even longer. Meanwhile Blankenship converted both a field goal and extra-point attempt.
