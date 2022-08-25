site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Jake Verity: Released by Indianapolis
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Verity was released by Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Verity was a long shot to overtake Rodrigo Blankenship for the placekicking job and didn't make a strong impression in training camp or the preseason. He'll try to catch on elsewhere.
