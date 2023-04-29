The Colts selected Witt in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 236th overall.

The 6-foot-7, 302 pounder played at a low level of competition for Northern Michigan, but it's difficult to criticize this selection so late in the draft. Witt is an exceedingly rare athlete for an offensive tackle, boasting a 4.89-second pro day 40 time to go with wide receiver-like jumps (37-inch vertical, 123-inch broad jump). Even if Witt is raw and starting from scratch, these are the type of tools you want to work with.