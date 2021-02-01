The Colts signed Morton to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Morton spent time in Green Bay last offseason, and the dual-threat signal-caller out of Prairie View A&M will now get a chance to progress his development with the Colts. Indianapolis no longer has a locked-in starter atop the depth chart, following the announcement of Philip Rivers' retirement and with Jacoby Brissett set for free agency, but 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason would figure to open any sort of camp battle well ahead of Morton.