The Colts signed Wydermyer to a reserve/future contract Monday, per the team's official site.
Wydermyer, an undrafted first-year tight end, originally signed with the Bills back in the spring of 2022, but he was later let go by the organization during training camp and snagged by New England shortly after. The Patriots then cut the 255-pounder in September, but Wydermyer eventually found his new home with the Colts' practice squad in October. Although the 22-year-old failed to record a snap across the 2022-23 campaign, he's now in line to compete for a roster spot in Indianapolis throughout the offseason and into next year's training camp.