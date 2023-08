The Colts signed Washington on Friday.

With Ashton Dulin (knee) having been placed on IR by the Colts, Washington gives the team some added pass-catching depth ahead of Week 1. For now, the 27-year-old figures to compete for slotting in a wideout corps that is currently led by Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs. Washington did not record a catch in two games with the Cowboys last season.