Huntley signed a contract with Indianapolis on Wednesday.

After finishing the past season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, the 2020 fifth-round pick was recently waived by the Steelers. The Colts are thin at running back heading into the preseason with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the PUP list, Zack Moss out with a broken arm, and Deon Jackson missing practice this week due to an undisclosed injury. Huntley could get work in preseason games as a result, but he's still a long shot to make the final roster. Given the fluidity in the Indianapolis backfield, however, anything seems possible.