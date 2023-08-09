Huntley signed a contract with Indianapolis.

After playing with Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2022, the 2020 fifth-round pick was recently released by the Steelers. The Colts are thin at running back heading into the preseason with Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list and Zack Moss out with a broken arm and Deon Jackson missing practice this week due to an undisclosed injury. Huntley could get work in preseason games as a result, but he's still a long shot to make the final roster. Given the fluidity in the Indy backfield, however, anything seems possible.