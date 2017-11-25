Colts' Jason Vander Laan: Promoted to active roster
Vander Laan was promoted to the Colts' 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Vander Laan was signed to the team's practice squad on Nov. 3. His promotion indicates fellow tight end Erik Swoope (IR/knee) will need another week before he returns. Do not expect Vander Laan to have an impact on the offense Sunday.
