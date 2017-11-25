Vander Laan was promoted to the Colts' 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Vander Laan was signed to the team's practice squad on Nov. 3. His promotion indicates fellow tight end Erik Swoope (IR/knee) will need another week before he returns. Do not expect Vander Laan to have an impact on the offense Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop