Colts' Javon Patterson: Onto Indy

The Colts selected Patterson in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

Indianapolis' starting offensive line is fairly solidified, but Patterson adds quality depth at guard. Patterson lacks much in the way of notable athletic traits but he did start 42 games against SEC competition while at Mississippi.

