Carlies (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Carlies was a full participant in practice all week, and while he's tagged as questionable, he is trending toward being activated from injured reserve and being cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut Sunday. The second-year linebacker is in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle injury he sustained during the preseason in early August. Carlies would likely work in a rotational role at linebacker while contributing on special teams if he's activated from IR.