Carlies recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Titans.

Carlies, a 2024 fourth-round pick from Missouri, made the first start of his young career in Week 16 in place of the injured E.J. Speed (knee). He played 98 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps and recorded a team-high 10 total tackles. Speed could return to the field as soon as Indianapolis' Week 17 matchup against the Giants; however, he's set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Sunday's divisional matchup may have served as a tryout for Carlies, and he impressed throughout the contest.