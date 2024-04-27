The Colts selected Carlies in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Carlies is the latest draftee from a Missouri defense that was loaded with NFL talent in 2023. A safety, Carlies checks in at 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds with 4.5 speed. He showed good playmaking skills with nine career interceptions but he's also a willing tackler with at least 60 stops in each of his final three seasons. At that size, Carlies can play in the box and close to the line of scrimmage, but there are questions about his coverage ability.