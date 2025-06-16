Carlies (shoulder) is the favorite to start at linebacker opposite Zaire Franklin heading into training camp, the Indianapolis Star reports. "We think (Carlies) can really ascend," said GM Chris Ballard.

Carlies moved from safety to linebacker last season and started six games. he recorded 36 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended over 231 defensive snaps in ten games. He underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and missed spring practices, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.