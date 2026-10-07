Carlies (undisclosed) logged five tackles (three solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders in London.

Carlies set the Colts up in Commanders territory after picking off Athan Kaliakmanis early in the third quarter, leading to a five-yard rushing touchdown by Jonathan Taylor four plays later. Carlies picked up an undisclosed injury in the same period and was ruled out during the fourth quarter, so Wednesday's practice report will shed some light on his status ahead of the Colts' Week 5 road tilt against the Steelers.