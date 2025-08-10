Carlies suffered an ankle injury in the Colts' preseason opener against the Ravens on Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Carlies is without a timetable for his return, according to Boyd. Carlies was a fifth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, and he appeared in 10 regular-season games as a rookie, finishing with 36 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.