Colts' Jaylon Carlies: Nursing ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlies suffered an ankle injury in the Colts' preseason opener against the Ravens on Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Carlies is without a timetable for his return, according to Boyd. Carlies was a fifth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, and he appeared in 10 regular-season games as a rookie, finishing with 36 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.