Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Carlies (ankle) will not be activated from the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The second-year pro from Missouri practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday but is still not ready for in-game action. Carlies has yet to play this season after posting 36 total tackles across 10 games in 2024. Once fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Colts' top linebackers.