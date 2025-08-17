Colts' Jaylon Carlies: Sidelined for Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlies (ankle) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to Green Bay.
Carlies suffered an ankle injury in the Colts' preseason opener against the Ravens and there hasn't been a timetable for his return. The Indianapolis secondary could be limited to begin the season with Carlies, Jaylon Jones (hamstring), cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring) and Kenny Moore II (knee) all out with injuries.
