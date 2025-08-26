Colts' Jaylon Carlies: Starting season on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts placed Carlies (ankle) on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.
Carlies picked up an ankle injury during the Colts' preseason opener against the Ravens, which caused him to miss the team's next two exhibition contests. By being placed on IR, The 2024 fifth-rounder will be forced to miss at least four games, making Week 5 against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 5 the earliest he can make his 2025 regular-season debut. Carlies finished his rookie campaign with 36 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 10 regular-season games.
