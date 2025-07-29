Jones (hamstring) was carted off the field at Tuesday's practice, asdga reports. Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Jones suffered the injury during one-on-one drills Tuesday. He dealt with an undisclosed soft tissue injury earlier in the summer, but had been cleared to practice to open training camp. Jones suited up for all 17 regular-season games in 2024, racking up 100 total tackles (66 solo) plus 12 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 1,104 defensive snaps. He's now competing with Justin Walley and JuJu Brents for the starting outside cornerback spot across from Charvarius Ward.