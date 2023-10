Jones had one total tackle while playing six snaps on defense in Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams. He's a candidate to take over a starting cornerback role with Dallis Flowers' season-ending Achilles injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Jones had played just one snap on defense in Week 1 before Sunday. The 2023 seventh-round draft pick will compete with Darrell Baker Jr. to fill the void in playing time. Baker was a healthy scratch the last two weeks after struggling in his first two games.