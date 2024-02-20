Jones racked up 44 tackles (33 solo) and five pass breakups across 17 regular-season appearances with Indianapolis in 2023.

Jones was thrust into a starting role early in his NFL career due to a season-ending injury to Dallis Flowers (Achilles), and by Week 8 he was handling more than 90 percent of defensive snaps. The 2023 seventh-round pick played an impressive 763 defensive snaps as a rookie, and while he may not retain a full starting role for the 2024 campaign, Jones has certainly solidified himself as a key cog in the Colts' secondary.