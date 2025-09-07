Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones appeared to suffer the injury during punt coverage in the second quarter. The 2023 seventh-rounder missed extended time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, though it's unclear whether Sunday's hamstring issue is directly related. Mekhi Blackmon would be in line to see a slight uptick in rotational snaps on defense if Jones is unable to return.