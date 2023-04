The Colts selected Jones in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

Jones (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) played corner on a tough Texas A&M pass defense but might lack the athletic traits to stay at corner in the NFL. Jones has poor reach and that could be a problem when paired with his 4.57-second 40. A move to safety or a focus on the slot could be the remedy, because the Colts can't let Jones get caught in sideline races.