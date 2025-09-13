Jones (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Jones was already ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, and now he's guaranteed to miss four games, meaning his first return date will be Oct. 12 versus the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) has also been ruled out, so Mekhi Blackmon is expected to start at cornerback opposite Xavien Howard while Johnathan Edwards and Chris Lammons mix in Week 2.