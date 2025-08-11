Coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Jones (hamstring) remains without a timetable for return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been sidelined for the past two weeks and doesn't appear close to getting back on the field. A seventh-round pick in 2023, Jones started all 17 regular-season contests last season, finishing with 100 tackles (66 solo), 12 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble. The Colts are counting on Jones to start opposite Charvarius Ward (leg) this season.