Colts' Jaylon Jones: Out for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Jones injured his hamstring in the Colts' Week 1 win over the Dolphins after playing just six snaps on special teams. With both Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Jones out, however, the Colts' cornerback depth will be tested behind Xavien Howard and slot corner Kenny Moore.
More News
-
Colts' Jaylon Jones: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jaylon Jones: Ruled out for remainder of Week 1•
-
Colts' Jaylon Jones: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Colts' Jaylon Jones: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Colts' Jaylon Jones: No timeline for return•
-
Colts' Jaylon Jones: Carted off with hamstring injury•