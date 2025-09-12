default-cbs-image
Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones injured his hamstring in the Colts' Week 1 win over the Dolphins after playing just six snaps on special teams. With both Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Jones out, however, the Colts' cornerback depth will be tested behind Xavien Howard and slot corner Kenny Moore.

