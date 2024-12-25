Jones (throat) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Jones injured his throat in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 16 win over the Titans. While Indianapolis didn't practice Wednesday, his full practice listing suggests that the injury won't linger into Sunday's game against the Giants. Jones has registered 85 tackles (59 solo), 12 pass defenses (including two interceptions) and one forced fumble through 15 regular-season games.