Jones has been logging work with the starters during OTAs, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones worked primarily as a starter last season, though that was largely due to Dallis Flowers suffering an Achilles injury in Week 4. Flowers has returned to the field, but Jones has nonetheless been getting work with the Colts' defensive starters during OTAs. It's possible that Jones will be able to retain his starting role following a strong rookie campaign during which he tallied 44 tackles (33 solo) and five defensed passes over 17 contests.