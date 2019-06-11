Colts' Jegs Jegede: Placed on IR
Jegede was placed on injured reserve Monday due to an undisclosed injury.
Jegede was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent this offseason after playing college ball at Valdosta State. Prior to transferring to Valdosta State, the defensive end played two seasons of basketball at the College of Central Florida.
