Woods is dealing with a hamstring injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson are without some of their pass catchers Thursday for 7-on-7s, as Woods and WR Josh Downs (knee) are injured while WR Michael Pittman is absent for the birth of his child. A 2022 third-round pick, Woods did well with his limited chances in a timeshare last season and could take over more snaps from Mo Alie-Cox and/or Kylen Granson in 2013. The Colts did add blocking specialist Pharaoh Brown and fifth-round pick Will Mallory, but they probably pose more of a threat to Alie-Cox and Granson, respectively.