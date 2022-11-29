Woods caught eight of nine targets for 98 yards in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Woods came in with just seven catches for 79 yards in his career, but he surpassed both totals in this game alone. The rookie tight end used his 6-foot-7, 265-pound frame to carve out space en route to team-high totals in catches and receiving yards. He also drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone in the third quarter. Woods will look to build on this breakout performance in Week 13 against the Cowboys.