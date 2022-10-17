Woods had two receptions for 27 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown, on three targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Woods had season highs in targets and snap percentage (38%) on offense while catching his third touchdown of the season. He played 31 snaps and went out on 24 routes, compared to Kylen Granson (31 snaps, 25 routes) and Mo Alie-Cox (28 snaps and 13 routes). While the three tight ends are splitting playing time, he and Granson appear to be trending upward while Alie-Cox didn't have a target.