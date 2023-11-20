Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Woods (hamstring) recently had a setback in his rehab process, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods has been on injured reserve all season with the hamstring injury, and though Steichen said that the tight end had been progressing well in recent weeks, the coach reversed course Monday. According to Steichen, Woods' other hamstring is now proving to be more problematic, and the Colts haven't ruled out the possibility of the 25-year-old being shut down for the season. Before suffering the hamstring injury, Woods had been a candidate to serve as the Colts' lead pass catcher at tight end in 2023, as he had turned in a 25-312-3 receiving line on 40 targets over 15 games as a rookie a season earlier.