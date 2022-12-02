Woods (shoulder/quad) is slated to practice Friday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Woods didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his looming practice participation Friday suggests that the tight end could play Sunday night against the Cowboys. With Kylen Granson inactive in Week 12 due to an illness, Woods logged 41 snaps against the Steelers, while catching eight passes on nine targets for a team-high 98 yards.
