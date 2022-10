Woods had one reception for four yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Woods had about equal playing time to the other two tight ends, but none of the trio did much (14 snaps, compared to 15 for Mo Alie-Cox and 18 for Mo Alie-Cox). None of the three tight ends were a factor Sunday with a combined two receptions and three targets, though perhaps they could get more involved with Sam Ehlinger taking over as the starting quarterback.