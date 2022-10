Woods had one reception for 33 yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Catching two touchdowns the week before didn't elevate Woods' role in the passing game as he was third among tight ends in snaps and routes run and Mo Alie-Cox caught two touchdowns. However, Woods played 15 snaps on offense and went out on 11 routes (after 16 snaps and 12 routes in Week 3) which bodes well for an increasing role.