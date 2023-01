Woods had three receptions for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at the Giants.

Mo Alie-Cox got the start at tight end, but Woods played more snaps (35 to 31) and went out on more routes (15 to 10). Woods has become the leading pass target among the tight ends with Kylen Granson (ankle) sidelined. However, Indy's anemic pass offense won't result in many targets even with a good matchup in the season finale against Houston.