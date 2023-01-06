Woods is expected to draw a third consecutive start Sunday against the Texans with Kylen Granson (ankle) ruled out for the season finale.

Woods technically started in Week 16 and Week 17 losses to the Chargers and Giants, respectively, but he narrowly outpaced fellow tight end Mo Alie-Cox in playing time. Woods logged snap shares of 64 and 61 percent in those two contests, while Alie-Cox registered 44 and 54 percent shares. However, Woods was the more productive receiver of the two; he recorded six catches for 62 yards on nine targets during that span, while Alie-Cox was targeted just three times.