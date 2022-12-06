Woods had two receptions for 28 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Dallas.

A week after posting eight catches for 98 yards on nine targets, Woods was an afterthought in the offense until late in the fourth quarter. Kylen Granson returned from an illness and started at tight end. Granson played the most snaps on offense (41) of the tight ends compared to Mo Alie-Cox (31) and Woods (15), though Woods ran the second-most routes. Perhaps Woods will get more of a role after the bye given his upside, but the Colts have split targets three ways all season between the tight ends amid a passing attack that has struggled.