Woods (shoulder/quad) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.
Woods, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, logged a full session Friday before being deemed questionable for the contest. The 2022 third-rounder, who is coming off a breakout effort in Week 12 in which he caught eight of his nine targets for 98 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Steelers, will give it a go versus Dallas, but the return to action of fellow tight end Kylen Granson (who was inactive versus Pittsburgh due to an illness) means that Woods will have to share snaps with both Granson and Mo Alie-Cox, a context that could cut into the rookie's volume Sunday night.
More News
-
Colts' Jelani Woods: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Colts' Jelani Woods: In line to practice Friday•
-
Colts' Jelani Woods: Still not practicing•
-
Colts' Jelani Woods: Not practicing after big game•
-
Colts' Jelani Woods: Breaks out in prime time•
-
Colts' Jelani Woods: Listed as full practice participant•