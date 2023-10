Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Woods (hamstring) is "getting closer" to a return to practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods was placed on injured reserve in advance of Week 1, but the 2022 third-round pick looks to be inching toward his season debut. Assuming Woods is activated off IR in the coming weeks, he would re-enter a crowed Colts tight end corps that also includes Kylen Granson (concussion), Drew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox and Will Mallory.