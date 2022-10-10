Woods did not have a reception and had just one target in Thursday's win over Denver.

Woods had two touchdown receptions in a Week 3 win over Kansas City, but he's had one target each of the last two games. He played on 29% of the offense's snaps Thursday and and ran 14 routes (compared to 23 for Kylen Granson and 21 for Mo Alie-Cox), so at least he hasn't totally disappeared from the passing game.