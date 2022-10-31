Woods did not have a catch or target in Sunday's loss to Washington.

While Alie-Cox got the start at tight end, Kylen Granson had the most snaps on offense (32, compared to 29 for Alie-Cox and 15 for Woods) and all three went out on about the same number of routes (12, compared 13 for Alie-Cox and 10 for Woods). There were not any major changers in tight end usage, despite the change to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. Woods remains third in the pecking order for playing time and has fantasy value only for the rare end-zone target.