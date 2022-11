Woods (shoulder) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Woods was forced out of Indianapolis' loss at New England in Week 9 with a shoulder injury, and it now appears he's in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season with that injury. If the rookie were to miss time, sophomore fourth-rounder Kylen Granson would probably be in line for increased reps.