Woods is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report due to shoulder and quadriceps injuries.

The report is an estimation, as the Colts merely held a walk-through session two days after losing to the Steelers on Monday. Woods was the star of the night for Indianapolis with eight catches for 98 yards on nine targets, though he apparently added a quad injury to the shoulder issue that caused him to miss the previous game. His big outing Monday came with fellow tight end Kylen Granson sidelined by an illness, and it's possible Woods sees his role diminished now that he's the least healthy of the Colts' tight-end trio (Mo Alie-Cox being the third). On the other hand, Granson hasn't been a major producer while getting most of the tight-end snaps in obvious passing situations this season, and Woods is a third-round rookie who just threatened 100 yards. He'll need to prove his health, of course, before he can attempt to build on the breakout performance Sunday in Dallas.