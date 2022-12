Woods caught his only target for 36 yards in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Woods actually finished second on the team in receiving yards, trailing only Michael Pittman, who needed 14 targets to accrue 60 yards. The rookie tight end has flashed some promise, but Woods' short-term value is capped as he shares playing time with Kylen Granson in a low-octane Colts passing attack helmed by a washed-up Matt Ryan.