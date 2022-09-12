site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Jelani Woods: Plays just eight snaps in NFL debut
Woods played on eight of the offense's 92 snaps and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Woods had a small role on offense as he was clearly behind Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. The 2022 third-round draft pick will be a development project this season.
