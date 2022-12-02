Woods (shoulder/quad) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

Woods, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, was back on the field Friday, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, but the tight end's status is unclear as Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff approaches. Woods is coming off a Week 12 effort in which he caught eight of his nine targets for 98 yards in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers, but that season-high output coincided with fellow tight end Kylen Granson (who has practiced fully this week) being sidelined by an illness. Given Granson's looming availability and the timing of the Colts' kickoff, Woods currently profiles as a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 13.