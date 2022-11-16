Woods (shoulder) was a didn't practice in practice Wednesday.
Woods is back at practice after missing last week's win over the Raiders. His absence freed up a bit more playing time for Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox, with the latter taking advantage by catching each of his four targets for 57 yards. None of the bunch is likely to see more than three or four targets in any given game, even if one of the group is unavailable. It's unclear at this point if Woods will be ready for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia.